Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Irene Nero
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Nero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Marie Nero


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Marie Nero Obituary
Irene Marie Nero, was born June 7, 1924, daughter of Rickie and Rudoph Kernaul, cherished wife of late Gustav (1997), loving mother of Carol (Thomas) Beckmann, beloved grandmother of Dr. James (Emily) Beckmann and Laura (Danny) Peavley, proud great-grandmother of Henry (9) and Walton (6.5) Beckmann. Her family was very important to her, second only to her friend and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a proud graduate of North Park College (1943) and Northwestern University (1945) with a major in Chemistry and minor in Math; active 75-year member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority; and a happy vibrant resident of Covenant Village of Northbrook.

Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60630 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707 or Christian Heritage Academy, 315 Waukegan Rd. Northfield, IL 60093.

Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now