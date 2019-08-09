|
|
Irene Marie Nero, was born June 7, 1924, daughter of Rickie and Rudoph Kernaul, cherished wife of late Gustav (1997), loving mother of Carol (Thomas) Beckmann, beloved grandmother of Dr. James (Emily) Beckmann and Laura (Danny) Peavley, proud great-grandmother of Henry (9) and Walton (6.5) Beckmann. Her family was very important to her, second only to her friend and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a proud graduate of North Park College (1943) and Northwestern University (1945) with a major in Chemistry and minor in Math; active 75-year member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority; and a happy vibrant resident of Covenant Village of Northbrook.
Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60630 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707 or Christian Heritage Academy, 315 Waukegan Rd. Northfield, IL 60093.
Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019