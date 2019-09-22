|
|
Irene Mary Hernandez (Puggy), Passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Retired CPS teacher at Spry and Eli Whitney Elementary Schools. Daughter of the late commissioner Irene C. Hernandez and the late Joseph Hernandez. Beloved sister of Elda (Late Patrick) Anderson, William Hernandez, the late Cynthia Hernandez Kolski, Joseph (Janet) Hernandez, Debra (Fred) Romero, and Diane (Arturo) Zendejas. Dear aunt to many.
Visitation will be at Alvarez Funeral Directors, 2500 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24th. A viewing will be held at the Old St. Patrick Catholic, Located at 700 W. Adams, Chicago at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25th. Mass will commence at 10 a.m.
Private services will follow. for info, Alvarez Funeral Directors, (773) 278-8888.
To send flowers to the family of Irene M. Hernandez, please visit the Tribute Store.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019