Irene Mary Rudzinski, nee Stachiw, age 90, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Peter; loving mother of John (Mary J.) and Mary Rudzinski; cherished grandmother of Michael John and Carolyn Ann Rudzinski, Julia Katharine Quitmeyer, and Edward Stanley and Julia Carolyn Reinfranck; fond sister of Stefania Ostapczuk and Eugene and Julian Stachiw. Funeral Services are private. Interment, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
