Irene Menrath Suhayda, formerly of Montgomery IL, passed away in Hosszuheteny, Hungary on February 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Irene was born in Versec, Yugoslavia on April 29, 1928. Her parents were Anna and Matyas Menrath. Irene and her family emigrated to the U.S. after escaping Communist Hungary in 1956. She and her late husband, Louis Suhayda, returned to Hungary in 1991 after Communism was driven from power in Europe. Irene is survived by her three sons, Joseph (Rose), Bill (Brenda) and Les (Beth), and her daughter Marianna (Robert) Rojas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Adam and Steven Suhayda, Stephanie Evans and Brett Suhayda, Laura Koper and Matt Suhayda and Antonio and Marco Rojas, as well as nine great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego IL.