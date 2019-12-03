Home

Irene Miksys Redecke

Irene Miksys Redecke Obituary
Passed away peacefully November 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Chicago, Irene was a graduate of the DePaul University School of Music and toured the country as a singer with the Ray Anthony Band. She went on to have a fulfilling life as a school teacher in Chicago and travel agent in Maryland. She was dearly loved by her husband of 62 years, Leonard, son David, daughter Leslie Cross and her husband Peyton and children Courtney, Ashley and Shannon, and son Christopher and his wife Maryam and children Tristan and Skylar. Services are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
