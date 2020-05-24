Irene Mlodinow
Irene Mlodinow, nee Jakubowicz, 98, of Pasadena, CA, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Simon; devoted mother of Michael, Leonard (Donna), and Steve (Suzie); cherished grandmother of Alexei, Nicolai, and Olivia; dear former mother-in-law of Heather Mlodinow; and loving sister of Sabina, who perished in the holocaust. After losing her family to the Nazis, Irene immigrated from Czestochowa, Poland and lived another seven decades, making a new life with Simon and instilling her children and grandchildren with love, kindness, and the survivor spirit. Funeral services are private by necessity, but can be seen on the Weinstein & Piser Facebook page Tuesday, May 26 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://birthrightisrael.foundation/donate.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
