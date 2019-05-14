|
Irene Oddi, 88, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Lake Forest. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 13, 1931 to Michael and Mary (nee Annuzzio) Mariani. Irene was a past board member of the Catholic Charities, on the Gild of St. Mary's at the Church of St. Marys and a 42 year resident of Lake Forest, IL, where she enjoyed the company of many friendships and acquaintanceships. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond; loving mother to Nancy Oddi Jaffe, Kenneth (Lynn) Oddi, and Janet (Brad) Oddi Schroer; loving grandmother to Laura (Morgan), Rachel, Jessica (Zachary), Raymond, Nadine (Patrick), Scott and Nicholas; loving great-grandmother to Charles Kenneth; loving sister to Theresa, Francis and Michael; and loving sister in-law to Audrey. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be expressed in loving memory of Irene Oddi to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 or Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019