Irene P. Paja (nee Waksmulski), 91, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Highland Park Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who was devoted to her family and friends. She was born August 28, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Phillip and Katherine (Gwozdz) Waksmulski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her brother, Phillip, a nephew and her parents. Surviving are her sons, Alan (Marilyn) Paja of Port Orchard, WA and Ronald (Mary Kay) Paja of Winnebago, IL, seven grandchildren and two nieces and two nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Ln, Deerfield, IL 60015. Visitation at the Church with family will precede the service beginning at 9 AM. Condolences may be shared at kelleyspalding funeralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019