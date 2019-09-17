Home

Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pancratius
Resources
Irene S. Podlazek Obituary
Irene S. Podlazek, 93, died September 14, 2019. Daughter of the late John and the late Mary (nee Danek). Loving sister of the late Leo (late Josephine), late Edward and Loretta (Ted) Pozniak. Dear aunt of Thomas (Sandra) Pozniak, Kathleen Pozniak, Carol Posniak, Robert (Angela Riccio), late James, Kenneth (Mary Pat), and Joann (Joseph) Majewski. Fond aunt of ten great nieces and nephews and five great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, September 19, 2019 from Szykowny Funeral Home Ltd., 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, (one blk east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director, Chapel Service 9:00 am to St. Pancratius, Mass 10:00 am. Internment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:00 to 8:00 pm. For info call 773-735-7521 or visit www.szykowny.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019
