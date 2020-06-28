Irene Vettes Schmitt, 97, passed away on April 14, 2020 of natural causes at The Sheridan of Park Ridge. She was the widow of John (Jack) Schmitt who died in 2006. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage together. Irene was born in Chicago, Illinois. She was a daughter of Caroline and George Vettes who had emigrated from Greece. She loved living in Park Ridge for 67 years. She enjoyed cooking elaborate meals, gardening beautiful roses, and crocheting complicated afghans. She will be remembered for being an enthusiastic teacher of her amazing cooking and gardening skills. She was an avid walker and walked in races for medical causes. She is survived by her sister, Cathren Longoria; her son, Paul W. Schmitt and wife Susan G. Schmitt and granddaughter Jennifer Schmitt; her daughter, Carol S. Cohen and husband Alan S. Cohen and grandchildren Cathren and Grant Cohen; her son Robert J. Schmitt and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Vettes, her sister, Mary Sharp and her daughter, Cathren Schmitt Trimis.



The memorial service will be held at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church when it is safe to gather together and honor her delightful memory. Memorial donations may be made to your local Planned Parenthood or The Salvation Army.





