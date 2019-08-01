Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Cletus Parish
LaGrange, IL
Irene Schoenberger Obituary
Irene Schoenberger, age 87, of Willow Springs; beloved wife of the late Louis C. Schoenberger; loving mother of Jeanne (Thomas) Horonzy, Kathleen (Curt) Davies, Mary Jane (James) Selip, Louis Michael (Leslie) Schoenberger, & Diana (James) Volski; proud grandmother of Kate, Charles, Elizabeth, & the late Benjamin Horonzy, Jason & Ryan Davies, Meghan Selip, Caroline, Anna, & Claire Schoenberger, and Zachary Volski; dear great-grandmother of Isabelle, Henry, Oliver, Ava, & Abigail; cherished friend of many. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:45 a.m., on Monday, August 5 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Procession to St. Cletus Parish in LaGrange to follow for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Misericordia are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
