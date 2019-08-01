|
|
Irene Schoenberger, age 87, of Willow Springs; beloved wife of the late Louis C. Schoenberger; loving mother of Jeanne (Thomas) Horonzy, Kathleen (Curt) Davies, Mary Jane (James) Selip, Louis Michael (Leslie) Schoenberger, & Diana (James) Volski; proud grandmother of Kate, Charles, Elizabeth, & the late Benjamin Horonzy, Jason & Ryan Davies, Meghan Selip, Caroline, Anna, & Claire Schoenberger, and Zachary Volski; dear great-grandmother of Isabelle, Henry, Oliver, Ava, & Abigail; cherished friend of many. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:45 a.m., on Monday, August 5 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Procession to St. Cletus Parish in LaGrange to follow for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name to (https://www.stjude.org/donate), (PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/ways-to-give/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://.org/ways-to-give/), or () are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019