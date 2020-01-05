|
Irene Schubert, nee Pfrommer; beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Lynn (Michael) Slattery, Ellen (Ron) Szelina and Lora (Jim) Schaefer; dearest grandmother of Tim (Sara) Slattery, David Slattery, Scott Schaefer, Andy Szelina and Joey Szelina; fond sister of the late Lore (the late Fred) Drueck; cherished aunt of many. Visitation, Tuesday, 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 11 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (Turn north at 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Interment private at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Seasons Hospice or the would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020