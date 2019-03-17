|
Irene Stein Glaser, nee Slotnick, age 94, beloved wife of the late Albert Stein and the late Harold Glaser, cherished mother of Paula Kurland and Doug Stein and the late Robin Stein, dear step-mother of Maria, Robert and the late James Glaser, cherished "Bubby" of Heather Kurland (Kellie Owen), Emily Kurland, Alison and Danny Stein. Graveside services Monday 10 am at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. Contributions in Irene's name to Hadassah www.hadassah.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019