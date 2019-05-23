Home

Irene T. Dial

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene T. Dial Obituary
Irene Dial nee Prusik Beloved wife of John, Loving mother of Sandra, John III and David (Susan) Dial. Loving grandmother of Rich (Alyssa) Dial, Jennifer (Mike) Quintanilla and David Dial Jr. Loving great grandmother of Mia. Visitation Friday, May 24, 8:30 am until time of Funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Rd (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Peter the Apostle Church. Mass 10 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. For Funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
