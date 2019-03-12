Irene Lacny Oles, 91, of Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at the Lexington Healthcare Center in Orland Park. Irene was born on September 4, 1927 to the late Martin and Frances Lacny, her "mama and papa." Irene shared 55 years of a blessed marriage with her husband, Stanley J. Oles, who proceeded her in death in 2004. Irene and husband Stan had that entrepreneurial spirit and owned and a tavern (Irene's Tap) and grill (Stan's Carry Out) for 20 years on the south side of Chicago in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Stan might have been the "Idea" Guy" but Irene was the treasurer, secretary and "worker bee". She was the rock that kept the family together lovingly, tirelessly and spiritually. If anyone deserves a "go directly to heaven" pass Irene filled that bill. She fought a long and courageous battle with dementia the last 6 years of her life and is now truly at rest with her family in heaven. A loving, warm and wonderful wife and grandma, Irene was always there for anyone in need. She was one of 10 children of Polish immigrant parents with two surviving siblings, Frances (the late Henry) and John (the late Delores). She was preceded in death by siblings John, Martin, Joe (Sabina), Ted (Beth), Maryann (John), Sister Martina, Marty (MaryJane), Walter and John. Irene was the loving mother of four children: Dennis (Barbara) of Tinley Park, IL, Donna Anhalt (Rick) of Normal, IL, Kathryn Oles of Naperville, IL and Randy Oles of Naperville, IL: fifteen grandchildren, Robin (Scott), Adam, Lindsey (Jordan), Derek, Matthew (Courtney), Elizabeth (James), Catherine (Rob), Joseph, Meghan (Chris), Caitlyn (Zach), Sarah (Chris), Eric (Samantha), Brian (Jen), Brittany (Brian) and Michael. Also, with much love and joy came 16 great-grandchildren: Nathan, Cody, Rachel, Kassidy, Hayden, Jacob, George, Elias, Theodore, Natalie, Brooklyn, Brynlyn, Braelyn, Carter, Brianna and Miles, with three more great-grandchildren due this year. Irene was also the aunt of many nieces and nephews. At the request of our mother there will be a private visitation with immediate family only. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life memorial that will be held at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass on March 14, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 9611, Washington, DC 96011. For information 815-886-2323.www.andersonmemorialhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary