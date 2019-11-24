|
Irene Tobolski, age 95, of Clarendon Hills; beloved wife of the late Dr. Telesfor Tobolski; loving mother of Michelle (Rick) McCabe, Dennis (Sylvia) Tobolski, Jerome (the late Terry) Tobolski, Celine (Rich) Schroeder, & Joseph (Susan) Tobolski; proud grandmother of JJ Tobolski, Richard (Michelle) Schroeder III, Michael (Abbey) Schroeder, Steven Schroeder, Evelyn Tobolski, Olivia Tobolski, Kara Tobolski; dear great-grandmother of Savannah & Charlotte Schroeder; loving aunt, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 5 to 8pm Tuesday, November 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather directly at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills on Wednesday, November 27 for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name to the Clarendon Hills Infant Welfare Society (https://squareup.com/store/ch-auxiliary-chapter-of-the-infant-welfare-society-of-chicago-4) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019