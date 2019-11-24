Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Irene Tobolski Obituary
Irene Tobolski, age 95, of Clarendon Hills; beloved wife of the late Dr. Telesfor Tobolski; loving mother of Michelle (Rick) McCabe, Dennis (Sylvia) Tobolski, Jerome (the late Terry) Tobolski, Celine (Rich) Schroeder, & Joseph (Susan) Tobolski; proud grandmother of JJ Tobolski, Richard (Michelle) Schroeder III, Michael (Abbey) Schroeder, Steven Schroeder, Evelyn Tobolski, Olivia Tobolski, Kara Tobolski; dear great-grandmother of Savannah & Charlotte Schroeder; loving aunt, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 5 to 8pm Tuesday, November 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather directly at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills on Wednesday, November 27 for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name to the Clarendon Hills Infant Welfare Society (https://squareup.com/store/ch-auxiliary-chapter-of-the-infant-welfare-society-of-chicago-4) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
