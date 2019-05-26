Home

Irene Walburga Tracy

Irene Walburga Tracy Obituary
Irene Walburga Tracy, 90, of Glenview, IL and Ocean Ridge, FL, passed away December 13, 2018. Beloved wife for 67 years of Eugene Tracy; loving mother of Glen (Elizabeth) Tracy, Diane (David) Ericson and Janet Bootz; cherished grandmother of Maxwell Tracy and Alexa (Nathan) Richardson, Taylor (Everly) Champion, Emily (Andrew) Gibson, Alyssa Champion, Megan and Matthew Bootz and great grandmother of Jack and Ava; dear sister of the late George Kacin. Mrs. Tracy was a graduate of Lake Forest College where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church where she was head of the Altar Guild, a Junior and Senior Warden, and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also the former President of Church Women United. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
