|
|
Iris Agran née Cohen, 93, beloved wife and best friend of the late Herman for 65 years; cherished mother of Rhonda (Steven) Pawlan and Elyse Berns Perlman; adored grandmother of Jason (Resa) Pawlan, Stacie (Ryan) O'Connor, Adam (Sherri) Berns, Joshua Berns and the late Carly Berns; Great Grandmother of Hazel and Jacob Berns; devoted sister of the late Morris Cohen and Bella Cohen; dear friend of Reuben Zellermayer. Chapel service, Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019