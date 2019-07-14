|
Iris Brenner, nee Windmiller, 90, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Bonnie Brenner and Babette Sanders; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Sherri; sister of the late Dr. Lee Roy Windmiller; fond aunt to many. Beloved teacher for 23 years with District 68 Schools. Funeral service Monday, 1:30 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019