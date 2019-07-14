Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Brenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Brenner Obituary
Iris Brenner, nee Windmiller, 90, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Bonnie Brenner and Babette Sanders; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Sherri; sister of the late Dr. Lee Roy Windmiller; fond aunt to many. Beloved teacher for 23 years with District 68 Schools. Funeral service Monday, 1:30 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now