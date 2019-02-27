Home

Iris D. Olsson Obituary
Iris D. Olsson, nee Jorgensen. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late Burton. Loving mother of Lisa (the late Dave) Heim, Sonia (Pat) Mackenzie and Kristina (Brian) Zehren. Dear grandmother of Benjamin, Rebecca, Michael and Dylan. Visitation Sunday, March 3, from 1 p.m. until time of service, 2 p.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. Private burial in Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. For info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
