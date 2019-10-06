|
Iris I. Leaf nee Fischman, 90. Beloved wife of the late Martin Leaf and the late Seymour Schreyer. Loving mother of Frederic (Randi) Schreyer and Lauren (Greg Merdinger) Schreyer-Merdinger. Cher-ished grandmother of Sara, William, Allison, Michael, Amanda, Sydney, Elizabeth, Alec, Sloane and Garrett. Service Monday, 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to in Illinois, 55 West Upper Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019