Iris J. Ziemann, nee Kirby, 86, of Mount Prospect, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. Ziemann. Loving mother of Marcia Kirby, Terrance "Skip" (Awilda) Ziemann, Robin (Pete) Zielinski and Donna (Don) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, Ryan, Shannon, Jonathon, Michael, Matthew, Dana and Darci. Great grandmother of ten. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 until 9 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Service Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to ASPCA. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019