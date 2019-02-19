Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Iris J. Ziemann Obituary
Iris J. Ziemann, nee Kirby, 86, of Mount Prospect, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. Ziemann. Loving mother of Marcia Kirby, Terrance "Skip" (Awilda) Ziemann, Robin (Pete) Zielinski and Donna (Don) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, Ryan, Shannon, Jonathon, Michael, Matthew, Dana and Darci. Great grandmother of ten. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 until 9 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Service Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to ASPCA. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
