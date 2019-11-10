Home

Iris Sharna Goldstone


1926 - 2019
Iris Sharna Goldstone Obituary
Iris Sharna Goldstone, nee Shartin, Age 93. Born into life October 13, 1926, Minneapolis MN; Born into eternity Monday, November 4, 2019, Naples, FL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Howard, and parents William and Fredrica (Aronson) Shartin. She is survived by sons Howard Goldstone Jr, and Craig (Rebecca) Goldstone; Sister-in-Law Adrienne Goldstone. She will be dearly missed by her 8 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren-she will always hold a special place in their hearts. Her sincere care and compassion will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. "A mother holds her children's hands for just a little while but their hearts forever." Family graveside service will be held November 18 in Rosemont IL. Memorial Donations can be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
