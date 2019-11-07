Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:45 AM
Temple Jeremiah
937 N. Happ Rd.
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Wenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Wenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Wenig Obituary
Iris Wenig, nee Leeb, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Leonard N. Wenig; loving mother of Amy (Jeff) Gerns, Debby Kase and Paul (Leslie) Wenig; proud grandmother of Serena, Charlie, Brandon, Olivia, Georgia & Evan; caring sister of Lois Leeb Wittenberg; fond mother-in-law of Scott Kase. Funeral Friday, 10:45 am at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N. Happ Rd., Northfield. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery-Skokie. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 or mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now