Iris Wenig, nee Leeb, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Leonard N. Wenig; loving mother of Amy (Jeff) Gerns, Debby Kase and Paul (Leslie) Wenig; proud grandmother of Serena, Charlie, Brandon, Olivia, Georgia & Evan; caring sister of Lois Leeb Wittenberg; fond mother-in-law of Scott Kase. Funeral Friday, 10:45 am at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N. Happ Rd., Northfield. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery-Skokie. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 or mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019