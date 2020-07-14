1/
Irma Berrens
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Beloved wife of the late Herbert J.; loving mother of Fred (Odalys) Berrens; cherished Oma of Freddy (Melissa Kampert), Isabela and Gabriel; dear sister of Harry and the late Margaret Backer. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews in Germany.

Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to The Moody Church 1635 N. LaSalle Dr. Chicago, IL. 60614 www.moodychurch.org. Visitation Wednesday, from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Service Thursday 11 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For information (847)823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick and Vela Augustyniak
Family
