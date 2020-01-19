|
|
Irma K. Wells, age 98, passed away December 29, 2019, beloved wife of the late Edward Wells; devoted daughter of the late Josephine and the late Joseph Kovats, loving sister of the late Matthew Kovats, Mary (the late Steve) Eckert, Josephine (the late Rudy) Petti, and the late Rose (the late Ed) Marks; fond aunt of 10, great aunt of 16, and great great aunt of 12. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL, from 9 a.m., until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial was private at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or at . Please visit IRMA K. WELLS BOOK OF MEMORIES to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago, 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020