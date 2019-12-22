|
Irma Willmann. Age 90 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Loving mother of Karin (Leonard) Zych. Dear grandmother of Stephen and Jason Zych. Funeral Monday, December 23, family and friends will meet at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., (2 blks. S. of Touhy) Park Ridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Eden Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019