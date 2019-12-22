Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy., (2 blks. S. of Touhy)
Park Ridge, IL
Irma Willmann. Age 90 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Loving mother of Karin (Leonard) Zych. Dear grandmother of Stephen and Jason Zych. Funeral Monday, December 23, family and friends will meet at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., (2 blks. S. of Touhy) Park Ridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Eden Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
