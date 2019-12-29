Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Irmi (Irmgard) Ullrich, born November 24, 1934 in Tuttlingen, Germany, passed peacefully on Christmas Day after a brief illness. Irmi was preceded in death by her husband Max Ullrich, her parents Rudolf Dieringer and Antonie Dieringer, as well as her brother Rudolf Dieringer. She is survived by all the people whose lives she touched, especially her sisters, Marlies Acker and Antonia Dieringer; her children, Claudia Boyle, Christopher (Debbie) Ullrich, Andrea Ullrich and Alexander (Vanessa Mesia) Ullrich; her grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Hauser, Elyse Boyle, Thomas Boyle, Ryan Ullrich, Jacob Ullrich, Maggie Ullrich, Katie Ullrich and Benjamin Mesia Ullrich; and her great-grandchildren, Addison and Emerson Hauser. Visitation Monday, December 30th, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Tuesday, December 31st, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irmi's name may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, Angel Wings Foundation (angelwingsfoundation.net), , or . Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
