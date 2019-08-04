Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607

Irv Cohn, 90, beloved husband and best friend of Joanne, (nee Michel), happily married for 60 years. Son of Minnie and Morris. Fond son-in-law of Belle and Al Michel. Loving father of Steve (Robyn) and Lori (Bruce) Ovitz. Adored Grandpa of Alex (Anna, fiancée), Jorie (Yehudah) Sunshine and Tony Cohn, Kim and Brynn Ovitz. Cherished Zayde of great grandchildren Benny and Ari. Brother of Evelyn (Hy) and Dorothy (Marvin). Graveside service Monday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (). For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
