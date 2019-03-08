|
Irvin J. Nemecek, age 88, of LaGrange, IL; beloved husband of the late Evelyn and the late Doris; loving father of the late Pam (Phil) Shanks, Skip (Laura) Nemecek, Brian Langosch, Kenn (Christy) Langosch, and Gail (Mike) Hall; dear grandfather of Casey, Jeffrey, Sarah, Scott, Mark, Brandt, Keith, Graham, Tyler, Hannah, Nicole, and Kaitlin; fond great-grandfather of Leilah, Lee, and Evelyn. Irvin was the proud life-long owner of the Tweeten Fibre Company in Chicago, IL. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, Mar. 10 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Service 11am Monday, Mar. 11 at the funeral home. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to the are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500. Please see the full obituary at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019