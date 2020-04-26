Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Irvin J. Studney

Irvin J. Studney, age 98, of Oak Park, veteran and Purple Heart recipient, US Army, WW II; beloved husband of the late Marguerite; loving father of Peter (Peggy), Therese (Robert) Kane, Paul, Mark, Thomas and the late Michael and Philip Studney; cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of the late Gladys Condos. Private services were held and interment was in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
