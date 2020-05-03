Irvin L. Kaage, Jr, 92, of Park Ridge, owner and operator of Kaage's Newsstand in Edison Park. U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband for 70 years to the late Muriel G. Kaage, nee Planz who passed away 36 hours after Irvin, both of virus complications. Loving father of Irvin L. (Laurel) Kaage, III, Michael (Karen) Kaage and Patricia (the late Edward) Yauch. Proud grandfather of Kathrine (Daniel) Esposito, Irvin L. (Claire) Kaage, IV, Kristen Kaage, Christopher Kaage and Kent (Grace) Kaage. Great grandfather of Aellah Kaage, Barjona Kaage, Irvin L. Kaage, V, Alexander Esposito, Ryan Esposito, Thurlow Kaage, Elisabeth Esposito and Soren Kaage. Dear brother of Genevieve (the late Ian) Clark, the late Marie (the late Robert) Kjellen, the late Gabriel (the late Warren) Frost, the late Elvina Kaage, the late Virginia (the late Ronald) Machaj and the late George (Eleanor) Kaage. Preceeded in death by his parents Gabrielle, nee Katzenberger and the Irvin L. Kaage, Sr.
Irv was a fixture for 77 years at the newsstand at the corner of Northwest Hwy and Oliphant, which the Edison Park Chamber of Commerce named Kaage's Korner in 2013. He was beloved by the community for recognizing his customers by name and providing a smiling, uplifting greeting to those of all ages. He was a strong influence for those young boys and men who entered the business world as newsboys on the corner. He was a mentor, teacher and cherished friend to many.
Due to the government restrictions on public gatherings the interment was private. A public memorial service will be held in the future when possible. Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.