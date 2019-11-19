|
|
Irving Arnold Lewis, 95. Devoted husband of the late Roberta (nee Bachmann) for 46 years, Loving father of Jeffry, Nancy and David (Dorit) Lewis, proud grandfather of Liora (Oriel) Weisz, Reyut and Rinat, of Israel. Dear Brother of the late Frieda (the late Nathan) Verson and the late Sylvia (the late Keith) Berkson. He was a WW II Army Air Corps B-17 Bombardier Veteran, Vice President of Operations at Chicago's Polk Bros. retail store. Later in life, a philanthropist in the I Have A Dream Foundation, helping underprivileged inner-city children through supporting their continuing education. He established, in the memory and spirit of his wife, the Roberta Bachmann Lewis Scholarship Fund at North Lawndale College Prep High School, 1615 S. Christiana, Chicago, IL 60623, providing support for students in the community. Please make contributions payable to The Phoenix Pact. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019