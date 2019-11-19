Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Arnold Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving Arnold Lewis Obituary
Irving Arnold Lewis, 95. Devoted husband of the late Roberta (nee Bachmann) for 46 years, Loving father of Jeffry, Nancy and David (Dorit) Lewis, proud grandfather of Liora (Oriel) Weisz, Reyut and Rinat, of Israel. Dear Brother of the late Frieda (the late Nathan) Verson and the late Sylvia (the late Keith) Berkson. He was a WW II Army Air Corps B-17 Bombardier Veteran, Vice President of Operations at Chicago's Polk Bros. retail store. Later in life, a philanthropist in the I Have A Dream Foundation, helping underprivileged inner-city children through supporting their continuing education. He established, in the memory and spirit of his wife, the Roberta Bachmann Lewis Scholarship Fund at North Lawndale College Prep High School, 1615 S. Christiana, Chicago, IL 60623, providing support for students in the community. Please make contributions payable to The Phoenix Pact. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now