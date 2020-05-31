Irving Coppel
Irving "Irv" Coppel, 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Boston, MA, the cherished son of Rita and David Coppel; and brother of the late Annette (the late Charles) Baker and Shirley Young. He met his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Levine) at the University of Illinois. They were married for 63 years, and had son, Jay (Jennifer) Coppel and daughter, Felicia Gillman. He was the proud and adoring grandpa of Jack and Sam Gillman; dear brother-in-law of Phyllis Lipman; fond uncle to David, Riva, Abby and Jonny Lipman, Donna, Andy, Steve and Liza Shapin, Danny Lipman, Marilyn and Steve Kurzman, Roberta Gorewitz, Patti and Gerald Kurtis and Terri Ford; and brother-in-law of the late Herbert Lipman. Irv was an outstanding athlete and in his later years, really enjoyed golf and his weekly card game with his buddies. Irv was a homebuilder in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago. Private services have been held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Irv's name.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
