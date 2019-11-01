Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Temple Chai
1670 Checker Road
Long Grove, IL
View Map
Irving Hazan Obituary
Irving Hazan, 87, beloved husband of Sally for over 64 years; loving father of Rick (Tracey) and Gary (Brooke); cherished Papa of Sydney, Mitch, Devin and Madeline; fond brother of Albert and Esther; dear uncle and friend. Memorial service 3:30 PM Sunday at Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Road, Long Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
