Irving "Sonny" Herskovitz (Hirsch), age 89. Beloved Husband of the late Pauline, nee Lebovitz. Loving father of Nancy (Benny Szczepkowicz) Herskovitz, Alan (Kasia) Herskovitz, Larry (Mindy) Herskovitz. Proud grandfather of Michael, Mark, Paul, Jamie, Brian, Emily, Frankie and Amy. Adoring uncle and great uncle to many. Sonny was a Veteran of the Korean War and founder of AA Service Company. His most important achievement in life was loving relationships with family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your charity of your choice
