Irving "Sonny" Herskovitz (Hirsch)
Irving "Sonny" Herskovitz (Hirsch), age 89. Beloved Husband of the late Pauline, nee Lebovitz. Loving father of Nancy (Benny Szczepkowicz) Herskovitz, Alan (Kasia) Herskovitz, Larry (Mindy) Herskovitz. Proud grandfather of Michael, Mark, Paul, Jamie, Brian, Emily, Frankie and Amy. Adoring uncle and great uncle to many. Sonny was a Veteran of the Korean War and founder of AA Service Company. His most important achievement in life was loving relationships with family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your charity of your choice. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service on Tuesday at 1:30 PM is private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
01:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
