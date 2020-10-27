Irving Holm, 91, of Elgin and formerly of 267 Marshall Dr., Des Plaines for 57 years; passed away Oct. 22 at Sunrise of Schaumburg. He was a WWII Navy vet and Korean War Army vet who received 3 Purple Hearts. Irving retired from IL. Bell/AT&T with 25 years of service as a electronics tech and then became the founder and owner of Accurate Communications of Elk Grove Vil. for 15 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole I. (nee. Berndt) for 63 years; loving father of Steven R. (Martha), Daniel I., Kimberly A. (David) Maxwold and the late Michael W. (Charlene) Holm; cherished grandpa of 6 and great grandpa of 3. Visitation - Thursday from 3pm - 8pm with a 7pm service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Vil. Private interment - Friday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
). Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com