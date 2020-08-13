Irving Levy, age 81, beloved husband of Renee Levy (née Saverslak), happily married for 54 years; loving father of Lisa (Gerald) Hansen and Josef Levy (Cheryle Kaiser); cherished grandfather of James, Ryan and Alyssa; preceded in death by his dear brothers David, Alvin, Louis and Robert; treasured uncle to several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com