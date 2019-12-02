|
Irving M. Cohn, age 96, beloved husband of the late Caryl Cohn, happily married for 68 years; loving father of Dr. Ronald (Susan) Cohn, Paula (Alan) Goldberg and Stuart (Peg) Cohn; cherished Papa of Erica (Steve) Pearlman, Robert (Emily) Cohn, Brett (Emily) Goldberg, Amy (Richard) Rosenbarger and Samantha (Aaron) Cosentino; treasured great-grandfather of Ava, Ella, Charlie, Molly, Ryne, Ben, Harper and Luca; preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Bernice) Cohn, Esther (LeRoy) Foreman and Arthur Cohn; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Chapel service Tuesday, December 3, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Care Hospice, or American Heart Asssociation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019