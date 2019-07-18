|
|
Irving M. Solomon, age 66, died Monday, July 15; Irving grew up in New Jersey and was a lifelong Yankees fan; he served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War; devoted son of the late Izzy and Florence Solomon; brother of the late Elliot Solomon; cherished nephew of Ina Nechamkin, who he considered his "second mother" and the late Marvin Skloot; dear cousin of Howard Skloot, Richarard (Kari) Skloot, and Janet (Paul) Katz; uncle of Joe and Samuel Solomon; treasured friend to many. Memorial service Friday, 10:30 a.m., Congregation Beth Am, 1370 Abbott Court, Buffalo Grove. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Thresholds, 7400 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077, www.thresholds.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019