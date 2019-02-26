|
|
Irving Moses, age 93, beloved husband of Toby Moses, nee Kornfeld, happily married for 71 years; loving father of Barbara (Douglas) Tarr, Jack (Melissa Castaneda) Moses and Carol (Bruce Landgarten) Moses; cherished Papa of Rachel (Samuel) Nass, Jeffrey (Brittany) Tarr, Asia and Devin Moses; great grandfather of Hunter Nass; Irving was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth (Bernie) Steinberg and Marilyn Moses; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Chapel service Wednesday, February 27, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Park Senior Center (www.citypil.com) or The Jewish Federation (www.juf.org). For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019