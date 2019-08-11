|
Irving O. Paley, 94. Beloved husband for 71 years of the late Vivian Paley nee Gussin, who passed away on July 26, 2019. Loving father of David (Elaine) Paley and the late Robert (Jane) Paley. Cherished grandfather of Daniel Paley, Michelle (Andrew) Spisak and Deborah (Benjamin) Burruss. Proud great-grandfather of Will, Charlie and Norah. Dear brother of the late Arnold (the late Madeline) Paley and brother-in-law of Judy (the late Zave) Gussin and the late David (the late Dori) Gussin. Fond uncle of Asher, Nancy, Robert, Mark, Michael and Betsy. Service Monday, 1:00 pm at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jewish United Fund, (JUF) 30 South Wells Street, Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019