Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Rodfei Zedek
5200 South Hyde Park Blvd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Paley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving O. Paley

Add a Memory
Irving O. Paley Obituary
Irving O. Paley, 94. Beloved husband for 71 years of the late Vivian Paley nee Gussin, who passed away on July 26, 2019. Loving father of David (Elaine) Paley and the late Robert (Jane) Paley. Cherished grandfather of Daniel Paley, Michelle (Andrew) Spisak and Deborah (Benjamin) Burruss. Proud great-grandfather of Will, Charlie and Norah. Dear brother of the late Arnold (the late Madeline) Paley and brother-in-law of Judy (the late Zave) Gussin and the late David (the late Dori) Gussin. Fond uncle of Asher, Nancy, Robert, Mark, Michael and Betsy. Service Monday, 1:00 pm at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jewish United Fund, (JUF) 30 South Wells Street, Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now