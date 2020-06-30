Irving Pavey, 100, WWII Veteran, beloved husband and best friend for 67 years of the late Betty Pavey, nee Betty Meyers; devoted father of Helene, Herbert, and Marc; proud Grandpa of Marni Roberts (Ted), Jeni Kacprowicz (Mark) Anthony Fricks (Jessica), and Lindsay Fricks (Jason Hiland); cherished great-grandfather of Rachel, Luke Owen, Mason, Kendall, Kiera and Sawyer; treasured brother of Gertude Diamond (Irving) both deceased, Maury Pavey, deceased (Doreen); loving son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Pavey; dear friend of many. Irv's priority in life was his family and he spent his free time visiting, traveling and supporting his extended family all over the country. He enjoyed a healthy lifestyle that allowed him to lead a long, vibrant, and active life. He worked for General Motors for 32 years followed by a retirement filled with sight seeing, community service, and family adventures. Irv will be greatly missed by his friends at Lincolnwood Place where he lived the last few years of his life. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Round Up River Ranch, a camp for children with serious illnesses, 8333 Colorado River Rd, Gypsum, Co 81637.