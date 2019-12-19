Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Irving S. Bubes Obituary
Irving S. Bubes , age 97, passed away on December 18th,at his home in Glenview, Illinois. Loving husband of Florence (née Bush) for 77 years. Devoted father to Sharon (Stuart) Levy, Jacqueline (John) Holicka, and David (Carol) Bubes. Proud grandfather to Asher and Raymond. Levy, Lisa and Steven (Annalise) Bubes. Cherished great-grandfather to Juliana Levy. Fond uncle of Carolyn (Mark) Ammer, and Deborah (Malcolm) Douglas. Irving was born on June 26, 1922, in New York and moved to Chicago where he was a 1939 Graduate a of Roosevelt High School. He graduated from University of Chicago in 1942, with a degree in chemistry. He married his high school sweetheart, Florence, on October 10, that same year. They then moved to Richland, Washington to work on the Manhattan Project, for the Atomic Energy Commission.After returning home to Chicago, he was employed as a chemist, metallurgist, and spectrographer, for several Chicago companies. Irving enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement, and traveled the world with his wife and friends. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed theater and the arts, and special times with his loving family and friends. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous man, whose unique laugh and contagious smile will be missed by all who knew him. Service Friday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
