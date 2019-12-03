Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Irving Zeman. Beloved husband of Ida Zeman and the late Arlene Jean Zeman. Loving father of Larry Zeman and Linda (Barry) Goldfine and step-father of Julie Campoverde, Steven (Debbie) Weil, and Garry (Theresa) Weil. Cherished grandfather of Adam (Kristin) Goldfine and great-grandfather of Olivia and Gemma. Dear brother of Geraldine (the late Leo) Fox and the late Marilyn (the late Jerold) Coren. Graveside service Wednesday 1PM at Waldheim Cemetery, 17th and Harlem Avenue, North Riverside. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
