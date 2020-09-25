Irwin Chaikin

Irwin "Chick" Chaikin passed away on September 24. He was a proud World War II veteran who served his country in the South Pacific theater. Chick was the adored husband of Carol (nee Falk) and loving and supportive father of Marla (Ray) Goncales, Pamela (the late Steve) Hansman, Scott Chaikin and Toni Hults. Bonus father of Neil (Sarah) Gershon, Keith (Janet) Gershon, Jay Gershon and Barbara (Fred) Waldman. He was also Grampa to twelve amazing grandchildren and Grampa Chickie to twelve absolutely adorable and brilliant great-grandchildren. He was the devoted brother of the late Arnold (Roberta) Chaikin. He touched so many lives with his knowledge, experience and generosity. In lieu of flowers, have a Canadian Club on the rocks with a wedge of lemon and club soda on the side and toast a great man. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
