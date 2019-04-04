Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Irwin G. "Irv" Rosen

Irwin G. "Irv" Rosen Obituary
Irwin G. Rosen, 85, of Wilmette IL, beloved husband for 61 years of Marlene K. Rosen (nee Kaden); devoted father of Linda (Dr. Richard) Jacobs, Arne Rosen (Dr. Susan Roth), and Amy (Robert) Johnson; proud and loving Zayde of Ryan Jacobs, Dr. Joshua Rosen, Dana Jacobs, and Aaron Rosen; devoted brother of the late Charlene (the late Bernard) Poley, Sherman (Rhoda) Rosen, Sholom (Jane) Rosen, and Saul (Sara) Rosen; loving son of the late Louis and Betty Rosen; cherished uncle of ten nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, or Hebrew Theological College, www.htc.edu. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 12:00 pm at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
