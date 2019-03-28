Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Irwin Rosen Obituary
Irwin Rosen, age 80, beloved husband of Barbara Snower Rosen and the late Suzanne Rosen (nee Sims); loving father of Jay and Mark (Grace) Rosen; cherished Poppa of Noah and Rachel Rosen; very loved by his blended family Jeffrey (Lauren) Snower, Elise (Andrew) Glatz and Scott (Elizabeth) Snower and grandchildren Sam, Alex, Jake, Daniel and Gabi; Irwin was a treasured and dear friend to many. Chapel service 12:15 PM Friday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Selfhelp Home or . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
