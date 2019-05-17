We are greatly saddened by the passing of Dr. Irwin Siegel. A renaissance man: a family patriarch, a poet, pianist, prolific artist, accomplished author, veteran and, above all: a true and compassionate physician. A life-long resident of Chicago, with deep ties to Israel, he dedicated his life to serving others through medical research and practice, in Chicago and throughout the world. As an Orthopaedic Surgeon he traveled multiple times to other countries to heal with , and to Israel to serve during times of war and times of peace. His many accomplishments include the invention of specialized medical instruments, the origination of multiple surgical procedures to enhance mobility for patients with muscular dystrophy, and the publication of over 100 books and original research articles. He is the beloved husband of Barbara, beloved father to David (Leah), Chani (Ze'ev), Jane (Jon), and Susan (David), and adored Zeidie to more than 2 dozen grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren. He left us Sunday, May 12th, was buried in Jerusalem, Israel on Tuesday, May 14th, and will live forever in our minds and hearts. May he rest in eternal peace. Donations in Dr. Siegel's memory should be made to of America. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 17 to May 21, 2019